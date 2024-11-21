Canada Commits to International Court Rulings

Canada has reaffirmed its commitment to adhere to international court rulings, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday. The statement came following the International Criminal Court's issuance of arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials.

Speaking at a televised news conference, Trudeau underscored the necessity of respecting international law. "It's really important that everyone abide by international law," the Prime Minister stated, emphasizing Canada's stance on international justice.

Trudeau further assured that Canada will comply with all regulations and rulings set forth by international judicial bodies, highlighting the nation's dedication to global legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)