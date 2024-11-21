Police Nab Cyber Fraudsters for Rs 12 Lakh Phishing Scam

Two individuals have been arrested by the Delhi Police for orchestrating a cyber fraud scheme that swindled a pensioner out of approximately Rs 12 lakh. The suspects were taken into custody following a meticulous investigation by authorities.

According to officials, the incident occurred on October 24 when the victim from Vasant Enclave received a call from an imposter posing as a treasury officer from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The caller instructed the victim to update documentation linked to his pension account and provided a suspicious link for this purpose.

After the victim submitted the online form via the link, Rs 11.70 lakh were illicitly withdrawn from his bank account. A thorough investigation traced part of the funds to a bank account in Asansol, West Bengal, leading to the apprehension of the fraudsters from Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)