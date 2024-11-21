Left Menu

Police Nab Cyber Fraudsters for Rs 12 Lakh Phishing Scam

Delhi Police arrested two cyber criminals who deceived a pensioner of Rs 12 lakh through a phishing scam. The victim, from Vasant Enclave, received a fraudulent call from a person claiming to be a treasury officer. Investigations traced the money to a bank account in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:32 IST
Police Nab Cyber Fraudsters for Rs 12 Lakh Phishing Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals have been arrested by the Delhi Police for orchestrating a cyber fraud scheme that swindled a pensioner out of approximately Rs 12 lakh. The suspects were taken into custody following a meticulous investigation by authorities.

According to officials, the incident occurred on October 24 when the victim from Vasant Enclave received a call from an imposter posing as a treasury officer from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The caller instructed the victim to update documentation linked to his pension account and provided a suspicious link for this purpose.

After the victim submitted the online form via the link, Rs 11.70 lakh were illicitly withdrawn from his bank account. A thorough investigation traced part of the funds to a bank account in Asansol, West Bengal, leading to the apprehension of the fraudsters from Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024