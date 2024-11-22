Belarusian Opposition Figure Extradited Amid Intensified Crackdown

In an alarming move, opposition figure Vasil Verameichyk has been extradited from Vietnam to Belarus, where he is facing serious terrorism charges that could result in the death penalty. This development is part of an ongoing crackdown by Belarusian authorities on dissent both inside the country and among exiled citizens abroad.

Verameichyk, who joined the Kalinouski Regiment as a volunteer fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, was apprehended at the request of Belarusian authorities. The Belarusian regime has labeled the regiment a terrorist organization. His apprehension marks him as the first member of the formation to be taken into custody in Belarus.

The relentless crackdown under President Alexander Lukashenko has seen countless dissenters face harsh legal repercussions, with the regime extending its reach to target critics beyond its borders. Meanwhile, international human rights advocates have expressed concern over Belarus' aggressive tactics against those who oppose the war in Ukraine, calling for an end to the extraditions of political opponents like Verameichyk.

(With inputs from agencies.)