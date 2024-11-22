U.S. Lawmakers Push to Halt UAE Arms Sales Amid Sudan Crisis

In a significant legislative move, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen has introduced a bill to halt arms sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), citing concerns that the Gulf nation is supplying weapons to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan.

Van Hollen, along with Representative Sara Jacobs, has initiated a joint resolution of disapproval over the weapons deal, highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Sudan. Despite a longstanding view of the UAE as a vital security partner, the resolution aims to bring attention to the conflict in Sudan.

While resolutions of disapproval have rarely passed Congress and survived presidential veto, the move sparks debate on arms sales and human rights. This comes amid U.S. plans to sell $1.2 billion in military equipment to the UAE, a decision that has faced scrutiny due to allegations of the UAE's involvement in Sudan's ongoing war.

