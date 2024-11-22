Trump Nominates Pam Bondi as Attorney General Amid Gaetz Withdrawal
President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Pam Bondi as the Attorney General after former nominee Matt Gaetz withdrew due to controversy. Trump highlighted Bondi's past achievements in Florida and expressed confidence in her abilities to lead the Department of Justice effectively, focusing on crime prevention.
President-elect Donald Trump has announced Pam Bondi as his nominee for Attorney General following Matt Gaetz's withdrawal. Gaetz's exit comes amid allegations hindering his confirmation.
Trump lauded Bondi for her commitment to fighting crime in Florida, emphasizing her impressive record as a prosecutor and Florida's first female Attorney General.
Gaetz, facing backlash, opted out of the nomination process, citing it as a distraction from the administration's vital work. Trump acknowledged Gaetz's efforts and expressed confidence in Bondi's future impact in the DOJ.
