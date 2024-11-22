Trump Nominates Pam Bondi as Attorney General Amid Gaetz Withdrawal

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Pam Bondi as his nominee for Attorney General following Matt Gaetz's withdrawal. Gaetz's exit comes amid allegations hindering his confirmation.

Trump lauded Bondi for her commitment to fighting crime in Florida, emphasizing her impressive record as a prosecutor and Florida's first female Attorney General.

Gaetz, facing backlash, opted out of the nomination process, citing it as a distraction from the administration's vital work. Trump acknowledged Gaetz's efforts and expressed confidence in Bondi's future impact in the DOJ.

