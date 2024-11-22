Left Menu

Trump Nominates Pam Bondi as Attorney General Amid Gaetz Withdrawal

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Pam Bondi as the Attorney General after former nominee Matt Gaetz withdrew due to controversy. Trump highlighted Bondi's past achievements in Florida and expressed confidence in her abilities to lead the Department of Justice effectively, focusing on crime prevention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:00 IST
Trump Nominates Pam Bondi as Attorney General Amid Gaetz Withdrawal
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Pam Bondi as his nominee for Attorney General following Matt Gaetz's withdrawal. Gaetz's exit comes amid allegations hindering his confirmation.

Trump lauded Bondi for her commitment to fighting crime in Florida, emphasizing her impressive record as a prosecutor and Florida's first female Attorney General.

Gaetz, facing backlash, opted out of the nomination process, citing it as a distraction from the administration's vital work. Trump acknowledged Gaetz's efforts and expressed confidence in Bondi's future impact in the DOJ.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024