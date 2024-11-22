Arrest Surge in Manipur: Seven More in Custody

In a continuing crackdown, Manipur police have apprehended seven individuals allegedly involved in damaging properties belonging to elected officials, according to a police statement released on Friday.

The arrests, conducted over two days, are part of an ongoing investigation that began after the violent backlash on November 16, during which protestors attacked the homes of three state ministers and six MLAs. This unrest followed the grim discovery of six missing persons' bodies.

Earlier, authorities had detained 25 people in relation to arson activities at various governmental residences, emphasizing the persistent law enforcement efforts amid heightened tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)