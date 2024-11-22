Arrest Surge in Manipur: Seven More in Custody
Manipur police have arrested seven individuals in connection to property damages related to government officials amid ongoing unrest. These arrests follow prior detentions for similar arson incidents, highlighting escalating tensions after protestors targeted officials' residences in response to the discovery of missing persons' bodies.
- Country:
- India
In a continuing crackdown, Manipur police have apprehended seven individuals allegedly involved in damaging properties belonging to elected officials, according to a police statement released on Friday.
The arrests, conducted over two days, are part of an ongoing investigation that began after the violent backlash on November 16, during which protestors attacked the homes of three state ministers and six MLAs. This unrest followed the grim discovery of six missing persons' bodies.
Earlier, authorities had detained 25 people in relation to arson activities at various governmental residences, emphasizing the persistent law enforcement efforts amid heightened tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
