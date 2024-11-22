Tragedy in Thane: Newborn's Body Discovered

Police in Thane district, Maharashtra, have detained two women following the grim discovery of a newborn girl's body in a building duct. The incident has shocked the community.

The discovery was made in the Ambernath area, where police suspect the baby died after being callously dumped in the duct. This development has sparked widespread concern and unease among residents.

An investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to determine whether the newborn's mother was involved in the crime. The community awaits more information as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)