Left Menu

Tragedy in Thane: Newborn's Body Discovered

Two women have been detained by police after a newborn girl's body was found in a building duct in Thane district, Maharashtra. Authorities suspect the baby died after being dumped in the Ambernath area. An investigation is ongoing to determine the involvement of the newborn's mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:49 IST
Tragedy in Thane: Newborn's Body Discovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Thane district, Maharashtra, have detained two women following the grim discovery of a newborn girl's body in a building duct. The incident has shocked the community.

The discovery was made in the Ambernath area, where police suspect the baby died after being callously dumped in the duct. This development has sparked widespread concern and unease among residents.

An investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to determine whether the newborn's mother was involved in the crime. The community awaits more information as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024