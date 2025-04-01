Left Menu

Maharashtra Paves the Way for Electric Bike Taxis

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a policy for electric-bike taxis catering to single passengers traveling up to 15 km in urban areas. Focusing on security and affordable tariffs, the initiative aims to create over 20,000 jobs and promote a pollution-free state. A revenue model is to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has announced a groundbreaking policy for electric-bike taxis, set to transform urban commuting for individuals traveling up to 15 km. Following a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the new initiative promises to focus on passenger security and affordability.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik shared that e-bikes will be equipped with a partition between riders and a roof suitable for monsoon conditions. This strategic move not only prioritizes commuter safety but also seeks to support children of taxi drivers through a financial aid of Rs 10,000.

The plan, expected to create more than 20,000 jobs, marks a significant step towards pollution-free urban transport. The government is currently working on the revenue model, aiming to offer competitive rates—potentially reducing costs from Rs 100 to around Rs 30-40 per journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

