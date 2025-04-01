Maharashtra Paves the Way for Electric Bike Taxis

Maharashtra has announced a groundbreaking policy for electric-bike taxis, set to transform urban commuting for individuals traveling up to 15 km. Following a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the new initiative promises to focus on passenger security and affordability.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik shared that e-bikes will be equipped with a partition between riders and a roof suitable for monsoon conditions. This strategic move not only prioritizes commuter safety but also seeks to support children of taxi drivers through a financial aid of Rs 10,000.

The plan, expected to create more than 20,000 jobs, marks a significant step towards pollution-free urban transport. The government is currently working on the revenue model, aiming to offer competitive rates—potentially reducing costs from Rs 100 to around Rs 30-40 per journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)