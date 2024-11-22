Left Menu

China Expands Anti-Subsidy Probe on EU Dairy Imports

China is expanding its investigation into European Union dairy products for potential subsidy infractions. The expanded probe includes more programs like agricultural promotion and insurance from France, Italy, Denmark, and the Netherlands, indicating increased scrutiny on EU agricultural imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:13 IST
China Expands Anti-Subsidy Probe on EU Dairy Imports
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

China is intensifying its scrutiny on European Union dairy imports by expanding its anti-subsidy investigation, according to a recent statement from the commerce ministry.

This expansion will encompass additional areas such as agricultural promotion schemes, insurance, and investment subsidies originating from EU countries including France, Italy, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

The move highlights China's growing vigilance toward EU agricultural products amid concerns over unfair competitive advantages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024