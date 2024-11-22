China Expands Anti-Subsidy Probe on EU Dairy Imports
China is expanding its investigation into European Union dairy products for potential subsidy infractions. The expanded probe includes more programs like agricultural promotion and insurance from France, Italy, Denmark, and the Netherlands, indicating increased scrutiny on EU agricultural imports.
China is intensifying its scrutiny on European Union dairy imports by expanding its anti-subsidy investigation, according to a recent statement from the commerce ministry.
This expansion will encompass additional areas such as agricultural promotion schemes, insurance, and investment subsidies originating from EU countries including France, Italy, Denmark, and the Netherlands.
The move highlights China's growing vigilance toward EU agricultural products amid concerns over unfair competitive advantages.
