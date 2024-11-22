Wankhede Seeks CBI Intervention in Caste-Based Defamation Case Against Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede, once a zonal director at the Narcotics Control Bureau, has approached the Bombay High Court for transferring the investigation of his atrocities complaint against NCP leader Nawab Malik. He urges that a neutral body like the CBI should oversee the case.

Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Services officer, claims the police's delayed action has subjected him and his family to mental anguish and disgrace, primarily rooted in prejudiced statements aimed at his caste. His complaint, lodged in August 2022, asserts that Malik's remarks are demeaning.

The plea underscores Wankhede's assertion that Malik has politically backed influence, hindering police attempts at a fair probe. The castigation follows after Malik's criticism stemmed from Wankhede's arrest of Malik's son-in-law over drug-related charges in 2021.

