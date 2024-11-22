Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Attack in Afghanistan's Baghlan Province

At least ten individuals have lost their lives following a still-unexplained attack in Baghlan province, Afghanistan. The Afghan interior ministry has confirmed the casualties, but details remain scarce as investigations continue to uncover the nature and perpetrator of the violence.

Updated: 22-11-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)

In a grim development in Afghanistan's volatile Baghlan province, at least ten people were killed in a violent incident whose specifics are yet to emerge, according to an official statement from the interior ministry.

The attack, reported on Friday, leaves residents and authorities grappling with a profound sense of insecurity, as governmental efforts intensify to establish clarity around this tragic event.

As the region and the broader nation brace themselves for the unfolding narrative, the ministry’s spokesperson assured that follow-up investigations are underway to determine both the nature of the attack and those responsible.

Latest News

