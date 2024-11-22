Left Menu

Asmi Machine Pistols: A Boost for India's Northern Command

The Indian Army's Northern Command inducted 550 Asmi machine pistols, showcasing the military's commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat. Developed indigenously, these pistols will enhance the Special Forces' capabilities in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. With unique semi-bullpup design, they offer versatility for specialized operations.

In a bid to enhance its operational prowess, the Indian Army's Northern Command has recently inducted 550 indigenously manufactured Asmi machine pistols. These state-of-the-art weapons are set to enhance the capabilities of the Special Forces tasked with operations in the challenging terrains of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar, conducted a review and test firing of the Asmi pistols at Udhampur, affirming the military's dedication to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The Indian-made weapons reflect the Army's commitment to self-reliance in defense technology.

Developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation and manufactured by Lokesh Machines Limited, the Asmi pistols feature a unique semi-bullpup design. This provides dual functionality as both a pistol and a submachine gun, making it ideal for close-quarter battles and specialized operations.

