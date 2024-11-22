Left Menu

Tragic Train Station Altercation: Teen's Fatal Reaction Over Seat Dispute

A 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a man to death at a railway station following a quarrel over a seat. The incident took place at Ghatkopar station on November 15. The victim, Ankush Bhalerao, died from his injuries. The teenager was detained, and his brother was arrested for concealing evidence.

Updated: 22-11-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
A shocking incident unfolded at Ghatkopar railway station, where a 16-year-old allegedly stabbed a man to death over a seat dispute, the police reported on Friday.

The Kurla railway police apprehended the teenager alongside his elder brother due to their involvement in the deadly altercation on November 15. Victim Ankush Bhalerao had reportedly argued with the minor during a train journey a day prior, leading to the violent encounter.

CCTV evidence played a crucial role in identifying the perpetrators. During questioning, the minor confessed, revealing attempts to obscure his identity post-incident. He now resides in a juvenile detention centre, having hidden the murder weapon on his home's rooftop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

