Tragic Train Station Altercation: Teen's Fatal Reaction Over Seat Dispute

A shocking incident unfolded at Ghatkopar railway station, where a 16-year-old allegedly stabbed a man to death over a seat dispute, the police reported on Friday.

The Kurla railway police apprehended the teenager alongside his elder brother due to their involvement in the deadly altercation on November 15. Victim Ankush Bhalerao had reportedly argued with the minor during a train journey a day prior, leading to the violent encounter.

CCTV evidence played a crucial role in identifying the perpetrators. During questioning, the minor confessed, revealing attempts to obscure his identity post-incident. He now resides in a juvenile detention centre, having hidden the murder weapon on his home's rooftop.

