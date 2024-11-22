Tragedy in Duty: Constable's Last Stand

A tragic incident unfolded in Saharanpur on Friday as a 37-year-old police constable allegedly grappling with depression shot himself with a government-issued rifle.

The constable, identified as Amit Kumar, was on duty at the Senior Superintendent of Police's bungalow when the incident occurred, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik confirmed to PTI.

On hearing the gunshot, fellow policemen rushed to the scene, finding Kumar gravely wounded. Despite urgent medical attention, he was pronounced dead at the district hospital. No suicide note was found, although Kumar reportedly faced family-related depression issues. His family, residing in Meerut, is en route to Saharanpur.

