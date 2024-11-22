Left Menu

Tragedy in Duty: Constable's Last Stand

A 37-year-old constable named Amit Kumar, allegedly suffering from depression due to family issues, has shot himself in Saharanpur. The incident happened at the SSP's bungalow. Kumar was rushed to the district hospital but did not survive. His family from Meerut is heading to the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Saharanpur on Friday as a 37-year-old police constable allegedly grappling with depression shot himself with a government-issued rifle.

The constable, identified as Amit Kumar, was on duty at the Senior Superintendent of Police's bungalow when the incident occurred, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik confirmed to PTI.

On hearing the gunshot, fellow policemen rushed to the scene, finding Kumar gravely wounded. Despite urgent medical attention, he was pronounced dead at the district hospital. No suicide note was found, although Kumar reportedly faced family-related depression issues. His family, residing in Meerut, is en route to Saharanpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

