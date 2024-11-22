Pope Francis to Make Historic Visit to Corsica

In a historic first, Pope Francis is scheduled to touch down on the French island of Corsica this December 15, according to a local diocesan announcement published online Thursday.

This marks the 47th international sojourn for the current pontiff since taking the papal office in 2013, underscoring his commitment to ministry beyond Vatican walls.

The brief but symbolic stop will take place in Ajaccio, Corsica's capital, spotlighting the region in the global Catholic community.

