Empowering Karnataka's Rural Governance: First Grant Released
The first installment of the 15th Finance Commission grants for FY 2024-25 has been released to Karnataka's rural local bodies. These funds, designated for essential services like sanitation and water supply, aim to strengthen rural governance, supporting 5,949 gram panchayats across the state.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has disbursed the initial tranche of the 15th Finance Commission grants allocated for the fiscal year 2024-25 to Karnataka's rural local bodies, according to the Union Panchayati Raj Ministry.
This funding benefits 5,949 gram panchayats throughout the state. Under the guidance of the Ministries of Panchayati Raj and Jal Shakti, these grants are released by the Finance Ministry in two annual installments.
Karnataka's rural local bodies will utilize these funds for essential services, including sanitation, fecal sludge management, and ensuring water supply. The government aims to fortify rural self-governance through these measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transforming Prayagraj: Sanitation and Hospitality Boost for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
UP Government's 'Swachh Kumbh 2025' Initiative: Transformative Sanitation Measures
16-Hour Water Supply Disruption in Rohini for Maintenance
Driving Fiscal Autonomy: Empowering Local Bodies for Sustainable Development
Local Bodies Urged to Boost Self-Reliance Through Resource Mobilization