Empowering Karnataka's Rural Governance: First Grant Released

The Indian government has disbursed the initial tranche of the 15th Finance Commission grants allocated for the fiscal year 2024-25 to Karnataka's rural local bodies, according to the Union Panchayati Raj Ministry.

This funding benefits 5,949 gram panchayats throughout the state. Under the guidance of the Ministries of Panchayati Raj and Jal Shakti, these grants are released by the Finance Ministry in two annual installments.

Karnataka's rural local bodies will utilize these funds for essential services, including sanitation, fecal sludge management, and ensuring water supply. The government aims to fortify rural self-governance through these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)