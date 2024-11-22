Left Menu

Indore Hosts Landmark Eurasian Group Meeting

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, will host the 41st meeting of the Eurasian Group from November 25 to 29, with 200 delegates attending. The event will focus on combating money laundering and terrorism financing. Delegates will plant saplings and tour historical sites, including a light-and-sound show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indore in Madhya Pradesh is set to host the pivotal 41st plenary meeting of the Eurasian Group from November 25 to 29. The meeting, involving nine member countries, aims to tackle money laundering and terrorism financing.

The event will see participation from approximately 200 delegates, including top representatives from nations like Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, and India. To commemorate the gathering, a 'Eurasia Garden' will be developed with saplings planted by delegates.

Additionally, delegates will explore historical sites in Mandu and witness a captivating light-and-sound show, enhancing the cultural significance of their visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

