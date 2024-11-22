Indore Hosts Landmark Eurasian Group Meeting

Indore in Madhya Pradesh is set to host the pivotal 41st plenary meeting of the Eurasian Group from November 25 to 29. The meeting, involving nine member countries, aims to tackle money laundering and terrorism financing.

The event will see participation from approximately 200 delegates, including top representatives from nations like Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, and India. To commemorate the gathering, a 'Eurasia Garden' will be developed with saplings planted by delegates.

Additionally, delegates will explore historical sites in Mandu and witness a captivating light-and-sound show, enhancing the cultural significance of their visit.

