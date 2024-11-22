Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Tackles Employment and Reservation Policies
Jammu and Kashmir's cabinet, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, held a meeting to address critical issues like employment and reservation policies. A sub-committee will engage stakeholders to revise reservation limits. The government aims to tackle unemployment and fill vacant posts within a fixed time frame.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a significant cabinet meeting on Friday, highlighting urgent governmental issues such as employment, reservation, and recruitment processes.
A central topic was the potential revision of reservation limits in government jobs, leading to the formation of a sub-committee dedicated to gathering input from all relevant stakeholders.
The commitment to tackling unemployment was a focal promise in the election manifesto, with the government playing an active role in prioritizing job creation across various departments.
