Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Tackles Employment and Reservation Policies

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a significant cabinet meeting on Friday, highlighting urgent governmental issues such as employment, reservation, and recruitment processes.

A central topic was the potential revision of reservation limits in government jobs, leading to the formation of a sub-committee dedicated to gathering input from all relevant stakeholders.

The commitment to tackling unemployment was a focal promise in the election manifesto, with the government playing an active role in prioritizing job creation across various departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)