Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Tackles Employment and Reservation Policies

Jammu and Kashmir's cabinet, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, held a meeting to address critical issues like employment and reservation policies. A sub-committee will engage stakeholders to revise reservation limits. The government aims to tackle unemployment and fill vacant posts within a fixed time frame.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a significant cabinet meeting on Friday, highlighting urgent governmental issues such as employment, reservation, and recruitment processes.

A central topic was the potential revision of reservation limits in government jobs, leading to the formation of a sub-committee dedicated to gathering input from all relevant stakeholders.

The commitment to tackling unemployment was a focal promise in the election manifesto, with the government playing an active role in prioritizing job creation across various departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

