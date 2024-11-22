Chaos in Parachinar: Deadly Ambush Sparks Outrage

On Friday, angry crowds congregated in the remote Pakistani mountain town of Parachinar after a deadly attack on a convoy of buses. The attack claimed the lives of 40 Shi'ite Muslims when they were ambushed and sprayed with automatic fire.

Parachinar, situated on Pakistan's northwestern border with Afghanistan, often experiences violence between Sunni and Shi'ite Muslim communities, largely over land and power. The region's Shi'ite minority has been a frequent target of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants, who deem them heretics. Following this latest attack, Parachinar has shut down, with all markets and businesses closed, as tensions run high.

Local official Javedullah Mehsud confirmed the death toll has increased to 40, including eight women, while 29 others remain hospitalized, nine in critical condition. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, two Sunnis were reported killed in reprisal attacks, further escalating the volatile atmosphere in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)