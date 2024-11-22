Left Menu

Chaos in Parachinar: Deadly Ambush Sparks Outrage

In Parachinar, Pakistan, 40 Shi'ite Muslims were killed in an ambush, causing angry crowds to gather. The area has a history of Sunni-Shi'ite violence, with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan frequently targeting the Shi'ite minority. The incident has led to closures and heightened tensions in the town.

Updated: 22-11-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

On Friday, angry crowds congregated in the remote Pakistani mountain town of Parachinar after a deadly attack on a convoy of buses. The attack claimed the lives of 40 Shi'ite Muslims when they were ambushed and sprayed with automatic fire.

Parachinar, situated on Pakistan's northwestern border with Afghanistan, often experiences violence between Sunni and Shi'ite Muslim communities, largely over land and power. The region's Shi'ite minority has been a frequent target of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants, who deem them heretics. Following this latest attack, Parachinar has shut down, with all markets and businesses closed, as tensions run high.

Local official Javedullah Mehsud confirmed the death toll has increased to 40, including eight women, while 29 others remain hospitalized, nine in critical condition. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, two Sunnis were reported killed in reprisal attacks, further escalating the volatile atmosphere in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

