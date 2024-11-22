Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Puts Interim Stay on Demolition in Mandarmoni

The Calcutta High Court issued an interim stay on the demolition of alleged illegal constructions in Mandarmoni, West Bengal. The court's decision postpones the November 11 notice by the West Bengal State Coastal Zone Management Authority to remove structures deemed unlawful by the National Green Tribunal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:15 IST
The Calcutta High Court has issued an interim stay on the demolition of alleged illegal constructions in the popular seaside resort town of Mandarmoni, located in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. This decision halts action on a notice dated November 11, which called for the removal of supposed illegal constructions by November 20. This notice was issued by the West Bengal State Coastal Zone Management Authority and the district magistrate of Purba Medinipur, in accordance with a National Green Tribunal order from May 2022.

The order from Justice Amrita Sinha delays any demolition actions until December 13, or until further notice. The Mandarmoni Hoteliers' Association, the petitioners, have argued that the Coastal Regulatory Zone for West Bengal has not yet been clearly identified, questioning the legality and feasibility of the demolition order. They contend that the order exceeds legal provisions and should be suspended until further clarity is obtained.

Justice Sinha emphasized that the matter requires thorough examination and directed the opposition, including the Union of India, to submit reports on the petition's claims by December 4. A subsequent hearing is scheduled for December 10, when further arguments can be presented by the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

