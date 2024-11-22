Left Menu

Supreme Court Transfers Remo D'Souza Cheating Case to Delhi Courts

The Supreme Court has moved a cheating case involving Remo D'Souza to Karkardooma courts in Delhi. The case, lodged by businessman Satyendra Tyagi, claims D'Souza failed to keep a promise regarding a film investment. D'Souza faces charges including cheating and extortion.

Updated: 22-11-2024 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has transferred the trial of a high-profile cheating case involving renowned Bollywood director and choreographer Remo D'Souza to Karkardooma Courts in Delhi. The decision came following a bench ruling that no substantial harm would befall the prosecution with this move.

The case, originally filed in Ghaziabad by businessman Satyendra Tyagi, dates back to 2016. Tyagi alleges that D'Souza persuaded him to invest Rs 5 crore in the film 'Amar Must Die,' with guarantees of doubling his investment post-release. However, Tyagi claims the promises were not fulfilled and accused D'Souza of using intimidation tactics.

This intricate legal battle now sees its next chapter unfold as the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Karkardooma Courts holds the responsibility of assigning the case to an appropriate judge. D'Souza, a celebrated figure in the Indian entertainment industry, continues to contest these allegations while maintaining his stature.

