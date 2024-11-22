Germany Stands Firm on Weapon Supplies to Israel Despite ICC Warrants
The German government maintains its stance on supplying weapons to Israel following ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and a former defense chief. A spokesperson confirmed the continuity of case-by-case assessments for arms deliveries, emphasizing unchanged relations with Israel.
- Germany
Germany has reaffirmed its stance on arms deliveries to Israel, following the International Criminal Court's issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a former defense chief.
A German spokesperson stated on Friday that the policy remains unchanged, with weapon supplies evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
The German government's relationship with Israel continues without alteration, despite the recent judicial developments, the official confirmed.
