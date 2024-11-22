Left Menu

Germany Stands Firm on Weapon Supplies to Israel Despite ICC Warrants

The German government maintains its stance on supplying weapons to Israel following ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and a former defense chief. A spokesperson confirmed the continuity of case-by-case assessments for arms deliveries, emphasizing unchanged relations with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:36 IST
Germany Stands Firm on Weapon Supplies to Israel Despite ICC Warrants
  • Germany

Germany has reaffirmed its stance on arms deliveries to Israel, following the International Criminal Court's issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a former defense chief.

A German spokesperson stated on Friday that the policy remains unchanged, with weapon supplies evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

The German government's relationship with Israel continues without alteration, despite the recent judicial developments, the official confirmed.

