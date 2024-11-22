Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Claims of Mosque's Historic Roots

Security was heightened at Sambhal's Jama Masjid during Friday prayers amid claims that it was built over an ancient Hindu temple. Authorities maintained tight security following a petition for a survey of the site. The mosque's history is under scrutiny as legal proceedings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:52 IST
Tensions Rise Over Claims of Mosque's Historic Roots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures were tightened at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid during Friday prayers following allegations that the mosque sits atop an ancient Hindu temple site. A petition had called for a survey of the location, sparking this heightened vigilance.

Law enforcement officials, including Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, ensured no untoward incidents occurred, utilizing security from multiple police stations. While prohibitory orders were imposed to deter gatherings, the mosque was safely surveyed under local court directives, said Vishnoi.

Legal doubt surrounds the site's historical roots, with Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain and others emphasizing its significance to the Hindu faith. Local leaders and residents now anxiously await the Advocate Commissioner's report due in January to determine next steps in the court case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024