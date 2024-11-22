Tensions Rise Over Claims of Mosque's Historic Roots

Security measures were tightened at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid during Friday prayers following allegations that the mosque sits atop an ancient Hindu temple site. A petition had called for a survey of the location, sparking this heightened vigilance.

Law enforcement officials, including Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, ensured no untoward incidents occurred, utilizing security from multiple police stations. While prohibitory orders were imposed to deter gatherings, the mosque was safely surveyed under local court directives, said Vishnoi.

Legal doubt surrounds the site's historical roots, with Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain and others emphasizing its significance to the Hindu faith. Local leaders and residents now anxiously await the Advocate Commissioner's report due in January to determine next steps in the court case.

(With inputs from agencies.)