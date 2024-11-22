Left Menu

Former Maharashtra Minister Acquitted in 2011 Assault Case

A special court has acquitted Omprakash alias Bachchu Kadu, a former Maharashtra minister, in a 2011 case involving the assault of a clerk at the Mantralaya. Kadu, an independent MLA, was accused of slapping and dragging the clerk in connection with alleged bribery involving a medical appointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:56 IST
Former Maharashtra Minister Acquitted in 2011 Assault Case
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Mumbai acquitted former Maharashtra minister Omprakash alias Bachchu Kadu on Friday, in connection to a 2011 incident where he allegedly assaulted a clerk at the state secretariat, Mantralaya. The verdict delivered by Special Court Judge A U Kadam, is yet to be detailed.

Kadu, an independent legislator from Achalpur in Amravati district, leads the Prahar Janshakti Party and backs the ruling Mahayuti government. He faced allegations of assaulting the clerk from the Public Health Department following claims of bribery around a medical officer's appointment.

The incident reportedly involved Kadu slapping the clerk and taking him to the health minister's personal assistant. The police registered a case against him at the Marine Drive station under IPC sections for obstructing a public servant's duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024