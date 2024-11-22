Former Maharashtra Minister Acquitted in 2011 Assault Case

A special court in Mumbai acquitted former Maharashtra minister Omprakash alias Bachchu Kadu on Friday, in connection to a 2011 incident where he allegedly assaulted a clerk at the state secretariat, Mantralaya. The verdict delivered by Special Court Judge A U Kadam, is yet to be detailed.

Kadu, an independent legislator from Achalpur in Amravati district, leads the Prahar Janshakti Party and backs the ruling Mahayuti government. He faced allegations of assaulting the clerk from the Public Health Department following claims of bribery around a medical officer's appointment.

The incident reportedly involved Kadu slapping the clerk and taking him to the health minister's personal assistant. The police registered a case against him at the Marine Drive station under IPC sections for obstructing a public servant's duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)