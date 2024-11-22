Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Control of Novodmytrivka

Russian forces have captured the eastern Ukrainian settlement of Novodmytrivka in the Donetsk region, according to the RIA state news agency, which cited the Defense Ministry. The report's verification by Reuters remains pending, highlighting the complexity of confirming battlefield developments in the ongoing conflict.

Updated: 22-11-2024 17:14 IST
In a significant development in the ongoing conflict, Russian forces have reportedly seized the settlement of Novodmytrivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

This information was shared by the RIA state-owned news agency, which cited sources from the Russian Defense Ministry. The capture marks another strategic advancement for Russian forces.

However, it is important to note that Reuters has yet to independently verify these battlefield reports. This underlines the continuing challenges in obtaining reliable information from the war-torn region.

