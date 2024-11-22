Russian Forces Seize Control of Novodmytrivka
Russian forces have captured the eastern Ukrainian settlement of Novodmytrivka in the Donetsk region, according to the RIA state news agency, which cited the Defense Ministry. The report's verification by Reuters remains pending, highlighting the complexity of confirming battlefield developments in the ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:14 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant development in the ongoing conflict, Russian forces have reportedly seized the settlement of Novodmytrivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
This information was shared by the RIA state-owned news agency, which cited sources from the Russian Defense Ministry. The capture marks another strategic advancement for Russian forces.
However, it is important to note that Reuters has yet to independently verify these battlefield reports. This underlines the continuing challenges in obtaining reliable information from the war-torn region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Donetsk
- Novodmytrivka
- conflict
- war
- battlefield
- RIA
- Defense Ministry
- Reuters
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Displacement crisis reaches 123 million, amid ongoing conflicts
FBI Warns of Fake Election Videos, Global Political Shifts, and Election Results
Prince William's Green Carpet Walk at Earthshot Awards
Sonata Software's Financial Growth Amid Modernization Momentum
Chemist Warehouse Triumphs: Sigma Healthcare Merger Approved