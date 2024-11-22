Russian Forces Seize Control of Novodmytrivka

In a significant development in the ongoing conflict, Russian forces have reportedly seized the settlement of Novodmytrivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

This information was shared by the RIA state-owned news agency, which cited sources from the Russian Defense Ministry. The capture marks another strategic advancement for Russian forces.

However, it is important to note that Reuters has yet to independently verify these battlefield reports. This underlines the continuing challenges in obtaining reliable information from the war-torn region.

(With inputs from agencies.)