Tragic Closure: Manipur Victims' Bodies Returned Amidst Tensions
Nine bodies from Manipur, including those of six Meitei women and children, were returned to families after postmortem at Silchar Medical College Hospital. An investigation by the NIA is ongoing. The violence has escalated ethnic tensions, highlighting calls for justice and preventive measures by authorities.
The bodies of nine individuals from Manipur, including six Meitei women and children, have been returned to their families. These individuals were abducted and killed in Jiribam, with their postmortems conducted at the Silchar Medical College Hospital in Assam.
The deceased belonged to the Meitei community, which initially refused to accept the bodies until justice was served. They later acquiesced when assured of an ongoing National Investigation Agency inquiry into the violence. Families demand the slain Kukis be labeled as militants, citing armed activities from Churachandpur to Jiribam.
Escorted by Assam and Manipur police, the convoy moved towards Jiribam, stopping for tributes. Tensions remain in Jiribam and Cachar, with violence intensifying ethnic strife responsible for over 220 deaths since May 2023. Preventive measures include increased patrols and special commando deployment.
