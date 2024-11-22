Left Menu

Tragic Closure: Manipur Victims' Bodies Returned Amidst Tensions

Nine bodies from Manipur, including those of six Meitei women and children, were returned to families after postmortem at Silchar Medical College Hospital. An investigation by the NIA is ongoing. The violence has escalated ethnic tensions, highlighting calls for justice and preventive measures by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:20 IST
Tragic Closure: Manipur Victims' Bodies Returned Amidst Tensions
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of nine individuals from Manipur, including six Meitei women and children, have been returned to their families. These individuals were abducted and killed in Jiribam, with their postmortems conducted at the Silchar Medical College Hospital in Assam.

The deceased belonged to the Meitei community, which initially refused to accept the bodies until justice was served. They later acquiesced when assured of an ongoing National Investigation Agency inquiry into the violence. Families demand the slain Kukis be labeled as militants, citing armed activities from Churachandpur to Jiribam.

Escorted by Assam and Manipur police, the convoy moved towards Jiribam, stopping for tributes. Tensions remain in Jiribam and Cachar, with violence intensifying ethnic strife responsible for over 220 deaths since May 2023. Preventive measures include increased patrols and special commando deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024