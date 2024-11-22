Telangana High Court Urges Speaker Action on MLA Disqualification
The Telangana High Court has directed the Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly to decide on disqualification petitions of three BRS MLAs, who defected to the ruling Congress, within a reasonable time frame. This overturns a previous order requiring the Assembly Secretary to forward the petitions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The Telangana High Court has ordered the state's Legislative Assembly Speaker to rule on the disqualification petitions concerning three BRS MLAs who have joined the ruling Congress.
Previously, a single judge from the HC directed the Assembly Secretary to send the petitions to the Speaker, a decision now overturned by a bench led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe.
The court emphasized the importance of a timely decision, considering the petitions' pendency and the Assembly's tenure. The case involves disqualification petitions initiated by BRS MLAs and a BJP leader, seeking expedited review by the Speaker.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- High Court
- disqualification
- MLAs
- Speaker
- Legislative Assembly
- BRS
- petition
- Congress
- order
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J-K Assembly Speaker directs nothing should be recorded or reported on ruckus in the House over special status resolution.
J-K Assembly Speakers directs marshalling out of BJP members who stormed the well of the House.
Jammu and Kashmir Speaker Stands Firm Against BJP's Resolution Rollback Demand
Controversy Brews Over Mosque Loudspeaker Debate in Maharashtra
Omar Abdullah Calls for Legislative Assembly Unity Against Article 370 Revocation