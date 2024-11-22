Landlords Face Legal Action in Samba for Tenant Verification Lapse
Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir sees nine landlords booked for not providing tenant details for police verification. The drive aims to monitor outsiders posing as tenants or domestic helps, following rising concerns about anti-national elements. Residents are urged to comply with mandatory verification requirements.
Nine landlords in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district have been booked for failing to submit tenant details for police verification, officials reported Friday. This initiative is crucial in identifying outsiders who may pose security threats by masquerading as tenants or domestic helps.
Police launched the district-wide verification process after several cases of anti-national elements residing in residential areas surfaced. Consequently, nine FIRs were filed against property owners, primarily focused in the Samba, Ghagwal, and Bari Brahmana police stations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The district magistrate has mandated tenant verification, but non-compliance has led to legal repercussions. Residents have been urged by the Senior Superintendent of Police to submit complete tenant details to their nearest police stations to ensure efficient and timely verification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
