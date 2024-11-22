Dutch Court Faces Crucial Decision on Arms Exports to Israel Amid Genocide Allegations

A Dutch court has been petitioned by ten pro-Palestinian NGOs, who are demanding a halt to the Netherlands' arms exports to Israel, amid rising concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza. Aligning with its Genocide Convention commitments, the plaintiffs argue that the Dutch government should take decisive action.

Represented by lawyer Wout Albers, the NGOs presented their case, highlighting the International Court of Justice's earlier mandate requiring Israel to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza. They argue that the Dutch state is complicit by maintaining military exports and cooperation.

The Dutch court's upcoming ruling on December 13 comes as the International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Israeli leaders over alleged war crimes, exacerbating the international debate over Israel's actions in Palestinian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)