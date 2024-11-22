Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Rejects Bail for JD(S) Ex-MP in Sexual Harassment Cases

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's anticipatory bail application amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Revanna, facing four cases, remains in judicial custody as a Special Investigation Team probes the charges against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:45 IST
Revanna
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court on Friday turned down the anticipatory bail application of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, citing his involvement in a series of sexual harassment cases.

The fourth recent case against Revanna was lodged on June 12, accusing him of sexual harassment and other offenses. Allegations surfaced following an explicit video call incident reported to the cyber crime police station.

Despite his legal team's attempt to withdraw the bail plea due to a filed chargesheet, Justice M. Nagaprasanna denied the motion, resulting in the dismissal. Revanna remains incarcerated while a Special Investigation Team expands its inquiry into four separate cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

