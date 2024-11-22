Karnataka High Court Rejects Bail for JD(S) Ex-MP in Sexual Harassment Cases
The Karnataka High Court has dismissed former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's anticipatory bail application amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Revanna, facing four cases, remains in judicial custody as a Special Investigation Team probes the charges against him.
The Karnataka High Court on Friday turned down the anticipatory bail application of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, citing his involvement in a series of sexual harassment cases.
The fourth recent case against Revanna was lodged on June 12, accusing him of sexual harassment and other offenses. Allegations surfaced following an explicit video call incident reported to the cyber crime police station.
Despite his legal team's attempt to withdraw the bail plea due to a filed chargesheet, Justice M. Nagaprasanna denied the motion, resulting in the dismissal. Revanna remains incarcerated while a Special Investigation Team expands its inquiry into four separate cases.
