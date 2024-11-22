Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Landowners' Rights

The Supreme Court declared that the State cannot acquire land without compensation, reinforcing that the right to property remains a constitutional right. A bench dismissed Himachal Pradesh's appeals against a high court ruling mandating compensation for acquired lands used in road construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:43 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Landowners' Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India reaffirmed the constitutional right to property on Friday, ruling that states cannot acquire land from citizens without paying proper compensation. This decision arose from a case involving the Himachal Pradesh government, which challenged a high court ruling that protected landowners' rights.

Although the right to property is not deemed a fundamental right anymore, the apex court emphasized its status as a constitutional right. It firmly ruled against the state's appeals, asserting that taking possession of citizens' land without compensation is unjust.

The case highlighted repeated instances where the Himachal Pradesh government failed to compensate landowners for lands acquired for road construction. The Supreme Court considered imposing exemplary costs on the state for these actions but chose to simply dismiss the state's petitions instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024