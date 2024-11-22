Hypersonic Tensions: Russia's Oreshnik Missile Stirs Global Response
A Russian hypersonic missile struck Dnipro, Ukraine, at unprecedented speeds, raising international concern. As the missile's speed exceeded Mach 11, it sparked a call for a rapid global response. With Kyiv and Western allies attentive, NATO plans an emergency meeting to address this escalated military capability.
Russia launched a hypersonic missile on Thursday, targeting the Ukrainian city of Dnipro and reaching speeds over 13,000 kph. This marked Ukraine's first public analysis of the advanced weaponry.
President Vladimir Putin claimed the missile, dubbed 'Oreshnik,' struck a military site in Ukraine, signaling a stern warning to the West for their support of Ukraine's defense efforts. As the war approaches its third anniversary, Ukraine counterstrikes using Western-supplied missiles have intensified.
The missile reportedly took 15 minutes to travel from the Astrakhan region to Dnipro, equipped with multiple warheads, signaling a shift in missile technology. NATO is proceeding with an urgent meeting next week to deliberate on this development.
