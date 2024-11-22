North Korea's Covert Oil Trade with Russia Unveiled
Recent analysis suggests North Korea has imported over 1 million barrels of oil from Russia this year, breaching U.N. sanctions. Satellite imagery reveals frequent visits by North Korean tankers to Russia, underscoring the nation's persistent violation of international restrictions amidst strengthened Russia-North Korea relations.
According to a joint analysis by the British-based Open Source Centre and the BBC, North Korea has likely imported more than 1 million barrels of oil from Russia over the last eight months, flouting U.N. sanctions.
The analysis, published Friday, cites satellite imagery showing North Korean oil tankers making over 40 trips to Russia's Vostochny port since March. These activities, captured in high-resolution satellite images and AIS data, were reportedly overlooked by the Russian foreign ministry, which did not provide comment.
U.N. official inputs were not immediately available. The ongoing illicit oil imports come despite stringent UNSC sanctions that cap North Korea's annual oil intake at 500,000 barrels. Meanwhile, diplomatic and military alliances between Moscow and Pyongyang continue to trigger international concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
