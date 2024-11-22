Left Menu

North Korea's Covert Oil Trade with Russia Unveiled

Recent analysis suggests North Korea has imported over 1 million barrels of oil from Russia this year, breaching U.N. sanctions. Satellite imagery reveals frequent visits by North Korean tankers to Russia, underscoring the nation's persistent violation of international restrictions amidst strengthened Russia-North Korea relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

According to a joint analysis by the British-based Open Source Centre and the BBC, North Korea has likely imported more than 1 million barrels of oil from Russia over the last eight months, flouting U.N. sanctions.

The analysis, published Friday, cites satellite imagery showing North Korean oil tankers making over 40 trips to Russia's Vostochny port since March. These activities, captured in high-resolution satellite images and AIS data, were reportedly overlooked by the Russian foreign ministry, which did not provide comment.

U.N. official inputs were not immediately available. The ongoing illicit oil imports come despite stringent UNSC sanctions that cap North Korea's annual oil intake at 500,000 barrels. Meanwhile, diplomatic and military alliances between Moscow and Pyongyang continue to trigger international concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

