India and Portugal Strengthen Diplomatic Ties with Historic Visit

India and Portugal have agreed to enhance cooperation in multilateral forums, with President Droupadi Murmu meeting President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Bilateral discussions focused on trade, technology, and cultural ties. The visit also commemorates 50 years of diplomatic relations with joint stamp releases celebrating traditional costumes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:05 IST
India and Portugal Strengthen Diplomatic Ties with Historic Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

India and Portugal have taken steps to bolster cooperation in the United Nations and other global forums following President Droupadi Murmu's diplomatic engagement with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The discussions, held during President Murmu's two-day State Visit to Portugal, also focused on enhancing trade, investment, and technological partnerships between the two nations.

This significant visit, occurring 27 years after the last Indian presidential visit to Portugal, underlines the countries' shared commitment to expand their long-standing relationship. The two leaders commemorated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties by jointly releasing stamps depicting the vibrant traditional costumes of both countries, symbolizing deep cultural connections.

Further engagements include meetings with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro and the President of Parliament, along with celebrations involving the Indian diaspora in Portugal, which constitutes a notable segment of the country's population. The visit underscores India's intention to strengthen its engagement with Europe amidst shifting global economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

