Former Colombian Army Commander Barred from U.S.

The U.S. has barred former Colombian army commander General Mario Montoya from entry, citing credible evidence of his involvement in extrajudicial killings. Montoya faces allegations of 104 killings during his 2006-2008 command in Colombia. He denies the charges, which were previously blocked by a Colombian court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:18 IST
The United States took a decisive step on Friday by barring former Colombian army commander General Mario Montoya from entering the country.

The move comes amid credible evidence of Montoya's involvement in the extrajudicial killings of civilians during Colombia's internal armed conflict.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, confirmed the sanctions list placement due to gross human rights violations attributed to Montoya. These relate to 104 killings in 2007-2008, which he purportedly orchestrated while falsely reporting them as combat deaths.

