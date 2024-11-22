Former Colombian Army Commander Barred from U.S.

The United States took a decisive step on Friday by barring former Colombian army commander General Mario Montoya from entering the country.

The move comes amid credible evidence of Montoya's involvement in the extrajudicial killings of civilians during Colombia's internal armed conflict.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, confirmed the sanctions list placement due to gross human rights violations attributed to Montoya. These relate to 104 killings in 2007-2008, which he purportedly orchestrated while falsely reporting them as combat deaths.

