Life Sentences in Kaushambi Murder Case over Land Dispute

A local court in Kaushambi sentenced a man and his four sons to life imprisonment for murder over a land dispute. Convicted by District Judge Anupam Kumar, the five were fined Rs 24,000 each. The murder of Munna Lal by Ramchandra and his sons was confirmed through evidence presented in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive ruling, a Kaushambi court on Friday sentenced a man and his four sons to life imprisonment for the murder of Munna Lal. District and Sessions Judge Anupam Kumar presided over the case, issuing fines of Rs 24,000 to each convict.

The murder occurred on June 9, 2023, over a land dispute. According to District Government Advocate Someshwar Kumar Tiwari, Kamta Prasad reported to police that his father was killed by Ramchandra and his sons—Sanjay, Roopchand, Indraraj, and Brijraj—after a violent altercation involving sticks and an axe.

Munna Lal was pronounced dead at the hospital, leading to a murder charge at Saini police station. Following comprehensive evidence review, the defendants were found guilty and received life sentences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

