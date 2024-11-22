Left Menu

Streamlining Governance: Lt Governor's Recruitment Initiative

Lt Governor VK Saxena announced new appointments for 702 government roles in Delhi, as part of a broader recruitment drive over the past two years. The initiative aims to fill 22,000 roles across various departments, focusing on enhancing efficiency and accountability in governance as per Prime Minister's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:02 IST
The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, has distributed appointment letters to 702 newly recruited employees across various government departments at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan on Friday.

This event is part of a significant recruitment drive spearheaded by the Delhi Subordinate Services Recruitment Board (DSSSB), which has overseen the appointment of approximately 22,000 permanent government employees within the past two years. According to an official statement, DSSSB plans to fill around 18,000 additional vacancies in the next six months.

The new recruits have joined various sectors including Education, Health, and Training & Technical Education, with the Health department seeing the most hires. The initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of improving governance efficiency and accountability, contributing to the goal of a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

