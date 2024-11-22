Streamlining Governance: Lt Governor's Recruitment Initiative

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, has distributed appointment letters to 702 newly recruited employees across various government departments at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan on Friday.

This event is part of a significant recruitment drive spearheaded by the Delhi Subordinate Services Recruitment Board (DSSSB), which has overseen the appointment of approximately 22,000 permanent government employees within the past two years. According to an official statement, DSSSB plans to fill around 18,000 additional vacancies in the next six months.

The new recruits have joined various sectors including Education, Health, and Training & Technical Education, with the Health department seeing the most hires. The initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of improving governance efficiency and accountability, contributing to the goal of a developed India by 2047.

