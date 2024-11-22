Streamlining Governance: Lt Governor's Recruitment Initiative
Lt Governor VK Saxena announced new appointments for 702 government roles in Delhi, as part of a broader recruitment drive over the past two years. The initiative aims to fill 22,000 roles across various departments, focusing on enhancing efficiency and accountability in governance as per Prime Minister's vision.
- Country:
- India
The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, has distributed appointment letters to 702 newly recruited employees across various government departments at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan on Friday.
This event is part of a significant recruitment drive spearheaded by the Delhi Subordinate Services Recruitment Board (DSSSB), which has overseen the appointment of approximately 22,000 permanent government employees within the past two years. According to an official statement, DSSSB plans to fill around 18,000 additional vacancies in the next six months.
The new recruits have joined various sectors including Education, Health, and Training & Technical Education, with the Health department seeing the most hires. The initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of improving governance efficiency and accountability, contributing to the goal of a developed India by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Pushes for Permanent Bus Marshal Deployment
BJP MPs Urge Delhi Government to Implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana
SC asks Delhi government to decide before Nov 25 on 'perpetual' firecracker ban after consulting stakeholders.
High Court Criticizes Delhi Government's Inaction on Asha Kiran Relocation
Nangloi Jat MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen to be appointed as minister in Delhi government: AAP.