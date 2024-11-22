Controversial Call to Action: Hanuman Chalisa Recital at Muslim Gathering
Yati Narsinghanand, a Dasna temple priest, urges the Hindu community to recite Hanuman Chalisa during a Muslim gathering in Delhi. He warns against repeating past mistakes like Shaheen Bagh and calls for solidarity against 'Islamic Jihadists.' Police say Delhi authorities would decide on any border-crossing permissions.
Yati Narsinghanand, priest of the Dasna temple and a figure often surrounded by controversy, has made a public appeal to the Hindu community. He urges them to recite the Hanuman Chalisa during a scheduled Muslim gathering in Delhi.
In a video, Narsinghanand, who has faced legal accusations in the past, stressed the necessity for united action against what he describes as 'Islamic Jihadists', warning against repeating the 'mistake' of the Shaheen Bagh protests. The event in question, a Muslim conference led by cleric Tauqeer Raza, will discuss the Waqf Amendment Bill at Ramlila Maidan.
Ajay Kumar Mishra, Ghaziabad's Police Commissioner, noted that while the issue will be handled by Delhi authorities, he would not obstruct Yati and his followers from traveling to the capital if permission is granted.
