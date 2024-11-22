Left Menu

Bribery Bust: Bandlaguda Police Under Investigation

Three police personnel from Bandlaguda station were caught accepting bribes. The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a Sub-Inspector and two constables after they demanded money to close a case against the complainant. The accused were caught accepting Rs 15,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The case is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:15 IST
Bribery Bust: Bandlaguda Police Under Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three officers from Bandlaguda police station have been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of bribery. The personnel, including a Sub-Inspector and two constables, allegedly accepted bribes for case closure, according to ACB reports.

The Sub-Inspector was captured while demanding Rs 30,000 and accepting Rs 15,000 through a constable. The bribe was purportedly meant for the official favor of closing a case against the complainant.

Additionally, another constable demanded and accepted Rs 2,000 as bribe money for similar reasons. The ACB has recovered the bribe amounts and is currently investigating the case further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024