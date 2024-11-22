Bribery Bust: Bandlaguda Police Under Investigation

Three officers from Bandlaguda police station have been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of bribery. The personnel, including a Sub-Inspector and two constables, allegedly accepted bribes for case closure, according to ACB reports.

The Sub-Inspector was captured while demanding Rs 30,000 and accepting Rs 15,000 through a constable. The bribe was purportedly meant for the official favor of closing a case against the complainant.

Additionally, another constable demanded and accepted Rs 2,000 as bribe money for similar reasons. The ACB has recovered the bribe amounts and is currently investigating the case further.

