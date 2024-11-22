Bribery Bust: Bandlaguda Police Under Investigation
Three police personnel from Bandlaguda station were caught accepting bribes. The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a Sub-Inspector and two constables after they demanded money to close a case against the complainant. The accused were caught accepting Rs 15,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The case is under investigation.
Three officers from Bandlaguda police station have been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of bribery. The personnel, including a Sub-Inspector and two constables, allegedly accepted bribes for case closure, according to ACB reports.
The Sub-Inspector was captured while demanding Rs 30,000 and accepting Rs 15,000 through a constable. The bribe was purportedly meant for the official favor of closing a case against the complainant.
Additionally, another constable demanded and accepted Rs 2,000 as bribe money for similar reasons. The ACB has recovered the bribe amounts and is currently investigating the case further.
