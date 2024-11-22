Left Menu

Visa Scam Fraudster Nabbed in Gurugram

Sunil Dandiyal was arrested for allegedly deceiving a woman by promising to arrange travel visas for her family, taking Rs 90,000. Following a complaint, the Gurugram Police recovered the money. Authorities are investigating if Dandiyal is involved in similar scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:37 IST
Visa Scam Fraudster Nabbed in Gurugram
man
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the Gurugram Police have arrested Sunil Dandiyal, a man accused of defrauding a woman of Rs 90,000 under the pretense of arranging travel visas for her family.

Dandiyal, hailing from Vinod Nagar in Delhi, was taken into custody by the Crime Unit of Sector 17. The police successfully recovered the entire amount from him.

The arrest followed after the victim lodged a complaint on September 15, when Dandiyal failed to deliver on his promise of securing visas nor refunded her payment. Authorities are now investigating potential involvement in other scams by Dandiyal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024