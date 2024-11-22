Visa Scam Fraudster Nabbed in Gurugram
Sunil Dandiyal was arrested for allegedly deceiving a woman by promising to arrange travel visas for her family, taking Rs 90,000. Following a complaint, the Gurugram Police recovered the money. Authorities are investigating if Dandiyal is involved in similar scams.
In a recent development, the Gurugram Police have arrested Sunil Dandiyal, a man accused of defrauding a woman of Rs 90,000 under the pretense of arranging travel visas for her family.
Dandiyal, hailing from Vinod Nagar in Delhi, was taken into custody by the Crime Unit of Sector 17. The police successfully recovered the entire amount from him.
The arrest followed after the victim lodged a complaint on September 15, when Dandiyal failed to deliver on his promise of securing visas nor refunded her payment. Authorities are now investigating potential involvement in other scams by Dandiyal.
