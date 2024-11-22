Nicaraguan Parliament Extends Ortega's Power
The Nicaraguan parliament, controlled by the Sandinista Front, has unanimously approved a constitutional reform that further empowers President Daniel Ortega and the nation's police and military. The reform was submitted by Ortega as an urgent matter and swiftly passed by lawmakers.
In a significant political move, Nicaragua's parliament, dominated by the Sandinista Front, has unanimously passed a constitutional reform. The new legislation grants increased authority to President Daniel Ortega, alongside boosting the powers of the nation's police and military forces.
The reform, described as urgent by Ortega himself, underscores his continued influence in the region. Sent to Congress earlier this week, the proposal was swiftly approved by all 91 lawmakers present, reflecting the Sandinista Front's firm grasp on the country's legislative process.
This development has sparked discussions on the implications of expanded executive power and its impact on Nicaragua's democratic structures. Observers are now closely monitoring the situation to gauge possible shifts in the nation's governance and regional relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Police Orders Crackdown on Ticket Scalping for Coldplay's Mumbai Concert
South Korea Weighs Arms Supply to Ukraine Amid North Korea's Military Moves
Delhi Police Files FIR Against AAP MLA for Alleged Assault During MCD Raid
Dramatic Arrest: Police Capture Child Assault Suspect After Shootout
German Politics in Turmoil as Merz Faces Crucial Budget Decision