Nicaraguan Parliament Extends Ortega's Power

In a significant political move, Nicaragua's parliament, dominated by the Sandinista Front, has unanimously passed a constitutional reform. The new legislation grants increased authority to President Daniel Ortega, alongside boosting the powers of the nation's police and military forces.

The reform, described as urgent by Ortega himself, underscores his continued influence in the region. Sent to Congress earlier this week, the proposal was swiftly approved by all 91 lawmakers present, reflecting the Sandinista Front's firm grasp on the country's legislative process.

This development has sparked discussions on the implications of expanded executive power and its impact on Nicaragua's democratic structures. Observers are now closely monitoring the situation to gauge possible shifts in the nation's governance and regional relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)