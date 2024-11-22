Delhi Police Arrest Duo in Gokalpuri Petrol Pump Shooting

The Delhi Police have made significant progress in the case of the petrol pump shooting at Gokalpuri, with two more arrests announced on Friday.

Abhishek Kumar and Vikrant Kumar, aged 22 and 23 respectively, both from Johripur Extension, were apprehended near Khichdipur village.

During the arrest, conducted by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, two pistols and 22 cartridges were seized. The incident, which took place on the night of November 15-16, involved four assailants on two motorcycles, with 18 rounds fired, injuring Anshul Rathee, the petrol pump supervisor.

