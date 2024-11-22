Norwegian Student Arrested for Alleged Spying at US Embassy

A young Norwegian student has been arrested on allegations of espionage while serving as a security guard at the US Embassy in Oslo, according to Norwegian authorities. The man, in his 20s, is suspected of sharing sensitive information with Russian and Iranian authorities.

Authorities are currently reviewing the operations of a security company co-managed by the suspect and a dual national of Norway and an undisclosed Eastern European country. Norway's domestic intelligence agency, PST, stated that they apprehended the man in his home garage. He has reportedly admitted to collecting information but contests the espionage charges.

This arrest marks the second such incident linked to Norway's Arctic University, with a previous case involving a deceptive Russian national. Following increased tensions due to the invasion of Ukraine, Norway has restricted Russian entry and is contemplating a new border fence.

