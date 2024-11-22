Norwegian Student Arrested for Alleged Spying at US Embassy

Left Menu

A Norwegian student in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia and Iran while working as a guard at the US Embassy in Oslo. Norwegian authorities are investigating his activities and reviewing the license of his security company. The student denies espionage charges despite admitting to sharing information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A young Norwegian student has been arrested on allegations of espionage while serving as a security guard at the US Embassy in Oslo, according to Norwegian authorities. The man, in his 20s, is suspected of sharing sensitive information with Russian and Iranian authorities.

Authorities are currently reviewing the operations of a security company co-managed by the suspect and a dual national of Norway and an undisclosed Eastern European country. Norway's domestic intelligence agency, PST, stated that they apprehended the man in his home garage. He has reportedly admitted to collecting information but contests the espionage charges.

This arrest marks the second such incident linked to Norway's Arctic University, with a previous case involving a deceptive Russian national. Following increased tensions due to the invasion of Ukraine, Norway has restricted Russian entry and is contemplating a new border fence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

