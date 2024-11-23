Delhi MLA Assault Case Shakes Sangam Vihar

AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya, along with his associates Taran Raj and Sanjay Gupta, is facing serious allegations of assaulting a fruit seller in Sangam Vihar, as confirmed by Delhi Police on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by Narendra Singh, the incident took place on Wednesday, when the legislator and his companions allegedly arrived at Singh's shop, reprimanded him for encroaching on the road, and physically attacked him.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a thorough investigation is currently underway, according to law enforcement officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)