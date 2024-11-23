Left Menu

Delhi MLA Assault Case Shakes Sangam Vihar

AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya and two associates face charges for allegedly assaulting a fruit seller in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. A police investigation is ongoing following complaints from the victim, Narendra Singh, who claims they verbally abused and physically attacked him for encroaching on the road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 00:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya, along with his associates Taran Raj and Sanjay Gupta, is facing serious allegations of assaulting a fruit seller in Sangam Vihar, as confirmed by Delhi Police on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by Narendra Singh, the incident took place on Wednesday, when the legislator and his companions allegedly arrived at Singh's shop, reprimanded him for encroaching on the road, and physically attacked him.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a thorough investigation is currently underway, according to law enforcement officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

