Nicaragua's Power Shift: The Rise of 'Co-Presidents'
The Nicaraguan parliament approved a constitutional reform granting more power to President Ortega and Vice President Murillo, now co-presidents. The reform extends the presidential term and enhances control over media and state bodies. Critics claim it legalizes their absolute power, paving the way for Murillo's succession.
In a significant political shift, Nicaragua's parliament has passed a constitutional reform that consolidates power for President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, now elevated to the role of co-president.
This move extends the presidential term to six years and heightens their control over the media, as well as legislative and judicial bodies. Critics argue this change legitimizes the absolute power already held by the couple, as their influence over state institutions increases.
The reform, yet to face another legislative vote, has drawn concern from the Organization of American States and figures like UN's Volker Turk, signaling a troubling decline in democratic checks and balances in Nicaragua.
(With inputs from agencies.)
