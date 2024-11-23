Nicaragua's Power Shift: The Rise of 'Co-Presidents'

In a significant political shift, Nicaragua's parliament has passed a constitutional reform that consolidates power for President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, now elevated to the role of co-president.

This move extends the presidential term to six years and heightens their control over the media, as well as legislative and judicial bodies. Critics argue this change legitimizes the absolute power already held by the couple, as their influence over state institutions increases.

The reform, yet to face another legislative vote, has drawn concern from the Organization of American States and figures like UN's Volker Turk, signaling a troubling decline in democratic checks and balances in Nicaragua.

