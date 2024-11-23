Left Menu

Nicaragua's Power Shift: The Rise of 'Co-Presidents'

The Nicaraguan parliament approved a constitutional reform granting more power to President Ortega and Vice President Murillo, now co-presidents. The reform extends the presidential term and enhances control over media and state bodies. Critics claim it legalizes their absolute power, paving the way for Murillo's succession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 02:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 02:51 IST
Nicaragua's Power Shift: The Rise of 'Co-Presidents'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political shift, Nicaragua's parliament has passed a constitutional reform that consolidates power for President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, now elevated to the role of co-president.

This move extends the presidential term to six years and heightens their control over the media, as well as legislative and judicial bodies. Critics argue this change legitimizes the absolute power already held by the couple, as their influence over state institutions increases.

The reform, yet to face another legislative vote, has drawn concern from the Organization of American States and figures like UN's Volker Turk, signaling a troubling decline in democratic checks and balances in Nicaragua.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024