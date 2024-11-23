Left Menu

Yezidi Community Seeks India's Advocacy at UN

The Yezidis, a persecuted religious minority from Iraq, are seeking India's support in the United Nations to raise awareness of their plight. Khdr Hajoyan, president of the Yezidi National Union, has called for more support from India to protect their ancient community threatened by ISIS atrocities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:19 IST
The Yezidis, a religious minority from Iraq historically persecuted by ISIS, are appealing for advocacy at the United Nations, hoping the Indian government will champion their cause.

Khdr Hajoyan, head of the Yezidi National Union in Armenia, emphasized during his visit to Hyderabad that India could play a crucial role in protecting the Yezidis, particularly at the UN Security Council.

He highlighted past humanitarian efforts from Indian organizations, including Sri Sri Ravishankar's aid, but stressed the need for formal state-level support to help prevent the extinction of their ancient community, which is dispersed across countries like Germany, Russia, Armenia, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

