Yezidi Community Seeks India's Advocacy at UN

The Yezidis, a religious minority from Iraq historically persecuted by ISIS, are appealing for advocacy at the United Nations, hoping the Indian government will champion their cause.

Khdr Hajoyan, head of the Yezidi National Union in Armenia, emphasized during his visit to Hyderabad that India could play a crucial role in protecting the Yezidis, particularly at the UN Security Council.

He highlighted past humanitarian efforts from Indian organizations, including Sri Sri Ravishankar's aid, but stressed the need for formal state-level support to help prevent the extinction of their ancient community, which is dispersed across countries like Germany, Russia, Armenia, and others.

