Caste Tensions in Rajasthan Lead to Kidnapping Drama
A woman in Rajasthan, married into a different caste, was allegedly kidnapped by her family. Police arrested nine individuals, including her parents. The incident occurred en route to a temple visit. The woman was rescued after a police chase near the Rajasthan-Gujarat border. Investigation continues.
- Country:
- India
A caste-driven kidnapping incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Balotra district, highlighting ongoing social tensions. A woman, having married outside her caste, was forcibly taken by her family on Friday, according to local authorities.
The family reportedly intercepted the woman's autorickshaw while she was on her way to a temple with her husband and other relatives. The abduction was captured on video, sparking public attention. Nine individuals, including the woman's parents, were detained by police.
Law enforcement swiftly retrieved the woman near the Rajasthan-Gujarat border. SP Balotra Kundan Kanwaia emphasized that the couple had been advised to remain vigilant. Although no security detail accompanied them during the temple visit, investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- kidnapping
- caste
- police
- rescue
- temple
- autorickshaw
- arrest
- interception
- investigation
ALSO READ
India-Israel Ties Celebrated at Book Launch on Historic Rescue
Netanyahu Sends Rescue Planes as Violence Erupts in Amsterdam
Heroic Rescue Operation Saves Youth Stranded in Mandakini River
Tragedy at Sea: Rescue Efforts Underway After Fishing Boat Sinks Near Jeju Island
Netanyahu Orders Rescue Mission After Amsterdam Attacks