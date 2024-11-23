Caste Tensions in Rajasthan Lead to Kidnapping Drama

A caste-driven kidnapping incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Balotra district, highlighting ongoing social tensions. A woman, having married outside her caste, was forcibly taken by her family on Friday, according to local authorities.

The family reportedly intercepted the woman's autorickshaw while she was on her way to a temple with her husband and other relatives. The abduction was captured on video, sparking public attention. Nine individuals, including the woman's parents, were detained by police.

Law enforcement swiftly retrieved the woman near the Rajasthan-Gujarat border. SP Balotra Kundan Kanwaia emphasized that the couple had been advised to remain vigilant. Although no security detail accompanied them during the temple visit, investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)