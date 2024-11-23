Left Menu

Caste Tensions in Rajasthan Lead to Kidnapping Drama

A woman in Rajasthan, married into a different caste, was allegedly kidnapped by her family. Police arrested nine individuals, including her parents. The incident occurred en route to a temple visit. The woman was rescued after a police chase near the Rajasthan-Gujarat border. Investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A caste-driven kidnapping incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Balotra district, highlighting ongoing social tensions. A woman, having married outside her caste, was forcibly taken by her family on Friday, according to local authorities.

The family reportedly intercepted the woman's autorickshaw while she was on her way to a temple with her husband and other relatives. The abduction was captured on video, sparking public attention. Nine individuals, including the woman's parents, were detained by police.

Law enforcement swiftly retrieved the woman near the Rajasthan-Gujarat border. SP Balotra Kundan Kanwaia emphasized that the couple had been advised to remain vigilant. Although no security detail accompanied them during the temple visit, investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

