Devastating Airstrike in Beirut: Crisis Intensifies
An Israeli airstrike in central Beirut resulted in 11 deaths and significant destruction. The attack targeted Hezbollah and marked the fourth such strike in the area this week. Despite efforts for mediation, conflict remains intense, with significant casualties reported on both sides.
A powerful airstrike devastated central Beirut on Saturday, claiming 11 lives, according to Lebanese civil defense. The attack, part of an ongoing Israeli offensive against Hezbollah, leveled an eight-storey building, leaving many dead or injured, as reported by Lebanon's National News Agency.
Israel deployed bunker buster bombs, creating a crater in the heart of Beirut. Al Jadeed station broadcasted images of the aftermath, showing destruction throughout. The attack occurred around 4 a.m., marking the fourth airstrike on central Beirut this week, intensifying Israel's targeted strikes mostly focused on Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs.
Rescue teams scoured the rubble, amidst shattered car windows and dust-laden streets in the antique shop district. Many, like Nemir Zakariya, face personal tragedies, with family members hospitalized. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue with a U.S. mediator visiting both Lebanon and Israel, attempting to broker a ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
