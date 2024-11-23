Devastating Airstrike in Beirut: Crisis Intensifies

A powerful airstrike devastated central Beirut on Saturday, claiming 11 lives, according to Lebanese civil defense. The attack, part of an ongoing Israeli offensive against Hezbollah, leveled an eight-storey building, leaving many dead or injured, as reported by Lebanon's National News Agency.

Israel deployed bunker buster bombs, creating a crater in the heart of Beirut. Al Jadeed station broadcasted images of the aftermath, showing destruction throughout. The attack occurred around 4 a.m., marking the fourth airstrike on central Beirut this week, intensifying Israel's targeted strikes mostly focused on Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs.

Rescue teams scoured the rubble, amidst shattered car windows and dust-laden streets in the antique shop district. Many, like Nemir Zakariya, face personal tragedies, with family members hospitalized. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue with a U.S. mediator visiting both Lebanon and Israel, attempting to broker a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)