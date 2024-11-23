Left Menu

Notorious Criminal Dawood Nabbed Amidst Violent Resistance

Dawood, a 43-year-old habitual offender involved in multiple serious crimes, was arrested by the Mangaluru Crime Control Bureau. His plan to attack rival gang members was thwarted. He resisted violently during arrest, injuring officers, and faces numerous charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Dawood, a notorious 43-year-old criminal with a history of serious offenses, was apprehended by the Mangaluru Crime Control Bureau, authorities confirmed.

The arrest dismantled his scheme to assault rival gang members, as reported by the police. Originating from Dharma Nagar, Ullal, and son of Bavakka alias Abubakar, Dawood was detained near Talapady-Devipura Road during his alleged attack plot, stated Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal.

Based on credible intelligence, Police Sub-Inspector Narendra led an operation to capture Dawood. In the process, Dawood retaliated violently, injuring several officers including Narendra with a machete. Nevertheless, he was overpowered and taken to Ullal Police Station. He now faces several legal charges, with past criminal activities linked to multiple police jurisdictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

