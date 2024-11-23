Twin Blasts Strike Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

In a tragic turn of events, twin blasts rocked Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of at least two individuals, including a police officer, authorities confirmed.

The deadly explosions occurred within the Bajaur tribal district, an area that shares a border with Afghanistan. Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafeeq reported that the blasts took place in the Mamund tehsil, affecting Eirab and Mainakhor regions.

No organization has stepped forward to claim responsibility for these attacks, which are part of a growing wave of militant aggression in the country, particularly affecting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. A report from the Centre for Research and Security Studies reveals a significant increase in fatalities linked to terrorist activity and counteroperations, underscoring the escalating threat within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)